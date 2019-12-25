Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.98

Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.98 and traded as low as $10.71. Monroe Capital shares last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 6,134 shares trading hands.

MRCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The firm has a market cap of $220.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $17.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million. Analysts predict that Monroe Capital Corp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.96%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.17%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Monroe Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Monroe Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

