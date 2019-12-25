Morgan Stanley Boosts Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $173.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $173.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $197.90.

Shares of SRPT opened at $134.30 on Tuesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $158.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.97 and a 200-day moving average of $111.68.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.49 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 169.87% and a negative return on equity of 55.44%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, EVP David T. Howton sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $15,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,000 shares of company stock worth $23,583,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atika Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 92,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 296,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,063,000 after purchasing an additional 42,263 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 458,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,621,000 after purchasing an additional 189,628 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $14,113,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 34.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

