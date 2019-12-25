Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.04

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.04 and traded as high as $32.11. Mueller Industries shares last traded at $32.05, with a volume of 12,138 shares traded.

MLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Mueller Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.12.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $608.60 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 14,395 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $446,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 562,053 shares in the company, valued at $17,423,643. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 14,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $479,893.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,050,638.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,687 shares of company stock valued at $2,241,558. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $14,709,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 96.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 483,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,853,000 after purchasing an additional 237,292 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 100,044 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,568,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,236,000 after purchasing an additional 88,215 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI)

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.