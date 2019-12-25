Murray H. Wright Acquires 1,000 Shares of Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Stock

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Director Murray H. Wright bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.96 per share, with a total value of $12,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,930.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SYNL opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average is $15.22. Synalloy Co. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $114.95 million and a P/E ratio of 75.18.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $73.64 million for the quarter. Synalloy had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Synalloy by 8.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 550,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after buying an additional 41,856 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synalloy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 423,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after buying an additional 9,707 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Synalloy by 1,017.6% during the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 165,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 150,241 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 391.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 68,859 shares in the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name through authorized stocking distributors; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubing, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

