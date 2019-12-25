MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.37

Shares of MusclePharm Corp (OTCMKTS:MSLP) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and traded as high as $0.37. MusclePharm shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 5,068 shares.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.42.

MusclePharm Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MSLP)

MusclePharm Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. It offers a range of powders, capsules, tablets, and gels. The company's MusclePharm brand product portfolio include Combat protein powder and Combat crunch protein bars; essentials supplements, such as a BCAA, creatine, glutamine, carnitine, CLA, fish oil, multi-vitamin, and other products; and non-genetically modified organism sports performance products with organic ingredients, plant-based proteins, and natural caffeine sources for use in the various stages of the workout.

