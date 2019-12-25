Mym Nutraceuticals (CNSX:MYM) Trading Down 9.1%

Shares of Mym Nutraceuticals Inc (CNSX:MYM) were down 9.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, approximately 453,235 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 399,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.30.

About Mym Nutraceuticals (CNSX:MYM)

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc develops and markets hemp-based cannabidoil cannabidiol (CBD) extracts and oil infused nutraceutical products. The company was formerly known as My Marijuana Canada Inc and changed its name to MYM Nutraceuticals Inc in February 2016. MYM Nutraceuticals Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Mym Nutraceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mym Nutraceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.