Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut Nabors Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Nabors Industries from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Nabors Industries from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Nabors Industries from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.95.

Shares of Nabors Industries stock opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.19. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $4.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.79.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $758.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nabors Industries will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 21.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,225,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,552,000 after acquiring an additional 9,051,668 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,290,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,040,000 after buying an additional 2,009,353 shares during the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 36.5% in the second quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 12,950,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,555,000 after buying an additional 3,465,702 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 3,556.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,356,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,356,000 after buying an additional 5,210,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 16,795.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,798,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,915,000 after buying an additional 4,770,018 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

