NATIXIS SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTXFY) Stock Price Up 2.1%

NATIXIS SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTXFY) shares rose 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.58 and last traded at $43.58, approximately 167 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.70.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.71.

NATIXIS SA/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NTXFY)

Natixis SA engages in the provision of international corporate, investment, insurance, and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asset and Wealth Management; Corporate and Investment Banking; Insurance; Specialized Financial Services; and Coface . The Asset and Wealth Management segment includes asset management within Natixis Investment Managers and wealth management.

