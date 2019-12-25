Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.85 Billion

Brokerages expect Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) to post $1.85 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Navistar International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.05 billion and the lowest is $1.70 billion. Navistar International reported sales of $2.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Navistar International will report full year sales of $9.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.40 billion to $9.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.56 billion to $10.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Navistar International.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS.

NAV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Navistar International from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Navistar International to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Navistar International in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Navistar International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Navistar International from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 41,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 15,657 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Navistar International by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 149,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 27,644 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Navistar International in the second quarter worth $324,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Navistar International in the third quarter worth $3,367,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Navistar International during the second quarter worth $1,814,000. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAV opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.13. Navistar International has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $39.52.

Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

