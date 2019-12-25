Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.49

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.49 and traded as high as $3.87. Net 1 UEPS Technologies shares last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 12,892 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley set a $7.00 price objective on Net 1 UEPS Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Maxim Group set a $7.00 price target on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average is $3.49. The firm has a market cap of $203.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.76.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $80.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.05 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 81.29% and a negative return on equity of 50.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 52.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 55,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:UEPS)

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

