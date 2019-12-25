New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Senior Investment Group Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on investing in senior housing properties across the United States. It operates in two reportable segments: Managed Properties and Triple Net Lease Properties. The Company’s managed portfolio includes assisted living, memory care and independent living properties. Its triple net lease portfolio includes assisted living, memory care, independent living and continuing care retirement communities. New Senior Investment Group Inc. is based in United States. “

Get New Senior Investment Group alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on New Senior Investment Group from $5.25 to $6.25 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Capital One Financial raised shares of New Senior Investment Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. New Senior Investment Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.65.

Shares of New Senior Investment Group stock opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.97. New Senior Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $8.11. The firm has a market cap of $635.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. New Senior Investment Group’s payout ratio is 91.23%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,200,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,518,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,125,000 after acquiring an additional 940,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,591,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,696,000 after acquiring an additional 834,710 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 50.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,405,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 473,148 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the second quarter worth $3,335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Senior Investment Group (SNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Senior Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Senior Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.