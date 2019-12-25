NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $453.79

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $453.79 and traded as high as $486.28. NewMarket shares last traded at $483.55, with a volume of 1,408 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $489.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $455.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.44.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $555.82 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 47.54%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. NewMarket’s payout ratio is presently 37.36%.

In other NewMarket news, CAO Bruce R. Hazelgrove III sold 171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.16, for a total value of $81,936.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,539.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in NewMarket by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in NewMarket by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NewMarket by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in NewMarket by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 41.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Company Profile (NYSE:NEU)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

