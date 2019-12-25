Nike (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Argus

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective hoisted by Argus from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Nike from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.66.

Get Nike alerts:

NYSE NKE opened at $100.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.89. Nike has a 52-week low of $68.65 and a 52-week high of $101.40. The company has a market cap of $156.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. Nike’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nike will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $2,902,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $15,435,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,407,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 379,500 shares of company stock worth $35,279,410. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nike during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Nike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in Nike by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,107,158 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $197,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,295 shares in the last quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike by 685.1% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 394,690 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,069,000 after purchasing an additional 344,420 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.