NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NMI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance in the United States. NMI Holdings, Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

Get NMI alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of NMI in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. BidaskClub lowered NMI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NMI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $34.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.19. NMI has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $35.79.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. NMI had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 44.92%. The business had revenue of $101.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.67 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NMI will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NMI news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 22,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $620,514.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 515,284 shares in the company, valued at $13,912,668. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 6,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $208,173.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 405,301 shares of company stock worth $12,965,904 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 2.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 86,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 41,004 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 185,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 61,577 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of NMI by 5.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 578,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 31,460 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NMI (NMIH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.