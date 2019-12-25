Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “

Get Nomura alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NMR. ValuEngine lowered Nomura from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Nomura from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE NMR opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. Nomura has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.17.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Nomura will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nomura by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 465,015.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,381,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,266,000 after buying an additional 5,380,225 shares during the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nomura by 121.7% during the second quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 610,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 335,136 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomura by 583.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 577,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 492,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Nomura in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 0.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nomura (NMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.