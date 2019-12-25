NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NLOK. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NortonLifeLock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $25.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.29. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. NortonLifeLock’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NortonLifeLock stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

