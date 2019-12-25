Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ NVFY opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 53.86 and a quick ratio of 35.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66. Nova Lifestyle has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $5.15.

Get Nova Lifestyle alerts:

Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.32 million for the quarter. Nova Lifestyle had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 4.38%.

Nova Lifestyle Company Profile

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based residential furniture for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.