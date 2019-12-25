Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Oil States International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Oil States International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Oil States International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, G.Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Oil States International in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Oil States International has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.33.

OIS opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. Oil States International has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.72 million, a P/E ratio of -138.25 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day moving average is $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.70 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oil States International will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Lias Jeff Steen sold 15,000 shares of Oil States International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 245,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,004.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kleef William T. Van sold 7,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $128,759.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,405.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OIS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Oil States International by 11.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 581,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Oil States International by 44.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 32,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Oil States International by 61.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

