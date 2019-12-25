Orbs (ORBS) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.95 Million

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last seven days, Orbs has traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar. Orbs has a market capitalization of $13.47 million and $1.95 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbs token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange, Upbit, Bilaxy and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013872 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00181659 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.08 or 0.01188044 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000605 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025250 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00118539 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Orbs Token Profile

Orbs’ launch date was May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,994,952,985 tokens. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Orbs

Orbs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange, Bilaxy, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

