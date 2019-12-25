PAC ALLIANCE BK/SH (OTCMKTS:PFBN) Trading Down 0.5%

PAC ALLIANCE BK/SH (OTCMKTS:PFBN) shares fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.25 and last traded at $10.25, 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,900% from the average session volume of 50 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.40.

About PAC ALLIANCE BK/SH (OTCMKTS:PFBN)

There is no company description available for Pacific Alliance Bank.

