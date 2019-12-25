Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.60.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLMR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palomar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Palomar to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Palomar from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Palomar in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $52.37 on Wednesday. Palomar has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $56.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.86.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.09 million. Equities analysts expect that Palomar will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Vi Gp Aiv Ltd. Genstar sold 5,153,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $180,578,640.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Palomar during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Palomar during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Palomar during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palomar during the third quarter worth approximately $350,000. Institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

