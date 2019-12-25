Park Lawn Corp (TSE:PLC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Park Lawn Corp (TSE:PLC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$32.79.

Several equities analysts have commented on PLC shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. CIBC cut shares of Park Lawn from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Park Lawn in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$31.50 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of TSE PLC opened at C$29.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.29, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.31. Park Lawn has a 52 week low of C$21.79 and a 52 week high of C$30.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.92 million and a P/E ratio of 90.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$29.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.08.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$66.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$67.17 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Park Lawn will post 1.0700001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 30th were paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Park Lawn’s payout ratio is 141.18%.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in North America. The company owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. It also offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

