Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Director Sells $52,105.00 in Stock

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Director Timothy S. Mclain sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $52,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PRK opened at $103.70 on Wednesday. Park National Co. has a 1 year low of $79.45 and a 1 year high of $105.52.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $105.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.84 million.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park National by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,240,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,287,000 after purchasing an additional 39,617 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Park National by 15.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 428,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,601,000 after purchasing an additional 56,307 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Park National by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Park National by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 257,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Park National by 2.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,563,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRK. Sandler O’Neill set a $99.00 price objective on Park National and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Park National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

