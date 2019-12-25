PB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBBI) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBBI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBBI opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. PB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $15.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.58. The firm has a market cap of $112.38 million, a P/E ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.35.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBBI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of PB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Context BH Capital Management LP grew its position in PB Bancorp by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 25,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PB Bancorp by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in PB Bancorp by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 289,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares in the last quarter. 37.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PB Bancorp Company Profile

PB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Putnam Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small business customers primarily in Connecticut. It offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

