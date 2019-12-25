Pennon Group plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pennon Group plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

PEGRF has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised Pennon Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Pennon Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Pennon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

PEGRF stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. Pennon Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.