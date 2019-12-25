Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “People’s Utah Bancorp is a bank holding company which provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It offers deposit services, commercial, personal and mortgage loans, mobile and Internet banking services; automatic teller machine services as well as business cash management services. The company serves businesses, professional firms, real estate developers, residential home builders, high net-worth individuals, investors and other customers. People’s Utah Bancorp is headquartered in American Fork, Utah. “

PUB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Peoples Utah Bancorp stock opened at $30.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $579.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.68. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $33.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.85.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.45 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 32.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Wolfgang T. N. Muelleck sold 1,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $35,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $101,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,372 shares of company stock worth $1,221,949. Insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PUB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 13.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 944,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,755,000 after buying an additional 113,410 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $496,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 62.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 11,122 shares in the last quarter. 39.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

