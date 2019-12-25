Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRGO. Argus raised shares of Perrigo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Perrigo from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.80.

NYSE PRGO opened at $53.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.45. Perrigo has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $57.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.70.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perrigo will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.46%.

In related news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 2,424 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $120,957.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd W. Kingma sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total value of $126,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,313.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,774 shares of company stock valued at $347,865. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in Perrigo by 295.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Perrigo by 343.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

