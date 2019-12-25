Peugeot (EPA:UG) Given a €28.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on Peugeot (EPA:UG) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Peugeot and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on Peugeot and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) target price on Peugeot and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €25.39 ($29.53).

Peugeot stock opened at €21.83 ($25.38) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €21.95. Peugeot has a twelve month low of €16.45 ($19.13) and a twelve month high of €21.01 ($24.43).

Peugeot Company Profile

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

