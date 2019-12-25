Phillip Goldstein Buys 2,611 Shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Stock

Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Director Phillip Goldstein acquired 2,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $21,410.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,948.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Phillip Goldstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 17th, Phillip Goldstein bought 40,000 shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $326,000.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Phillip Goldstein bought 28,209 shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $228,492.90.

On Friday, November 29th, Phillip Goldstein purchased 1,791 shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $14,542.92.

Shares of NYSE:SWZ opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.01. Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $8.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.1404 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Swiss Helvetia Fund during the third quarter worth $3,906,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund in the third quarter worth $128,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund by 186.2% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 32,894 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 21,399 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its position in shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund by 13.2% in the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 195,998 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 22,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund by 162.9% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 52,332 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 32,429 shares during the last quarter. 25.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

