Phoenix Spree Deutschland (LON:PSDL) Shares Down 0.9%

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Ltd (LON:PSDL)’s share price fell 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 314 ($4.13) and last traded at GBX 315 ($4.14), 77,053 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 13% from the average session volume of 88,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 318 ($4.18).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 321.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 306.66.

In other Phoenix Spree Deutschland news, insider Quentin Spicer bought 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 296 ($3.89) per share, with a total value of £24,864 ($32,707.18).

About Phoenix Spree Deutschland (LON:PSDL)

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Ltd. specializes it's investments in mid-market. It prefers to invests in residential, commercial and apartment buildings. The fund focuses on Germany, particularly Berlin.

