PipeHawk (LON:PIP) Stock Price Down 1.7%

PipeHawk plc (LON:PIP) fell 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.71 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.75 ($0.08), 221,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 177% from the average session volume of 79,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.85 ($0.08).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.54. The company has a market cap of $2.06 million and a PE ratio of 8.57.

About PipeHawk (LON:PIP)

PipeHawk plc engages in the development, assembly, and sale of ground probing radar (GPR) equipment, and test system solutions; and provision of GPR based services and the undertaking of complementary research and development assignments in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Utility Detection and Mapping Services; Development, Assembly and Sale of GPR Equipment; and Automation and Test System Solutions segments.

