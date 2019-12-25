Plymouth Ind Re (NASDAQ:PLYM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Analysts expect Plymouth Ind Re (NASDAQ:PLYM) to report earnings per share of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plymouth Ind Re’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.45. Plymouth Ind Re reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plymouth Ind Re will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Plymouth Ind Re.

NASDAQ PLYM opened at $18.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average of $18.49. Plymouth Ind Re has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

Plymouth Ind Re Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

