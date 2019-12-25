Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.83

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.83 and traded as high as $15.18. Points International shares last traded at $15.08, with a volume of 2,008 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PCOM. ValuEngine cut shares of Points International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Acumen Capital began coverage on shares of Points International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Get Points International alerts:

The company has a market cap of $205.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The information services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Points International had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOM. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Points International by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 65,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 24,923 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Points International in the second quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Points International by 82.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 20,844 shares during the period. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Points International Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCOM)

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.