Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $55.64

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $55.64 and traded as high as $56.82. Portland General Electric shares last traded at $55.92, with a volume of 14,430 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on POR. ValuEngine cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.11.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $542.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.94 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 64.98%.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP William O. Nicholson sold 3,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $165,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at $91,344.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 4.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 81.5% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 18.5% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 450,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,404,000 after purchasing an additional 70,308 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

