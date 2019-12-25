PowerShares DB Com Indx Trckng Fund (DBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

PowerShares DB Com Indx Trckng Fund (BMV:DBC) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2538 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from PowerShares DB Com Indx Trckng Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.19.

PowerShares DB Com Indx Trckng Fund has a twelve month low of $246.70 and a twelve month high of $330.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.25.

