Powershares Global Clean Energy Portfolio (PBD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on December 31st

Powershares Global Clean Energy Portfolio (BMV:PBD) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1177 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Powershares Global Clean Energy Portfolio’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Powershares Global Clean Energy Portfolio has a 12 month low of $123.00 and a 12 month high of $128.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.33.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Powershares Global Clean Energy Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powershares Global Clean Energy Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.