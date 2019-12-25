POWERSHARES INTERNATIONAL DIVIDEND ACHIEVERS (TM) PORTFOLIO (PID) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on December 31st

POWERSHARES INTERNATIONAL DIVIDEND ACHIEVERS (TM) PORTFOLIO (BMV:PID) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2088 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from POWERSHARES INTERNATIONAL DIVIDEND ACHIEVERS (TM) PORTFOLIO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.85. POWERSHARES INTERNATIONAL DIVIDEND ACHIEVERS has a 52 week low of $14.54 and a 52 week high of $17.38.

