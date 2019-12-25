Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Primoris Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Primoris Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.46. Primoris Services has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $23.98.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $865.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 14.12%.

In other Primoris Services news, Director David Lee King sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $198,759.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,946.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Pratt sold 849,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $18,327,483.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,439,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,654,164.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 878,210 shares of company stock valued at $18,987,444 over the last ninety days. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 226.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Primoris Services by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Primoris Services by 206.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Primoris Services in the second quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 9.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

