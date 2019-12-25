Prometeus Price Hits $0.28 on Top Exchanges (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One Prometeus token can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00003928 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Hotbit. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $362,638.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Prometeus has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013872 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00181659 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.08 or 0.01188044 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000605 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025250 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00118539 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,850,000 tokens. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

Prometeus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Hotbit.

