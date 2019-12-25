ProShares Russell U.S. Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:TMDV) Trading Down 0.3%

ProShares Russell U.S. Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:TMDV)’s share price traded down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.15 and last traded at $41.15, 101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.29.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a $0.0664 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

