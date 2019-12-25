ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Trading Up 0.3%

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) shares were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.60 and last traded at $19.59, approximately 8,219 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 528,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.53.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a $0.0748 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter worth approximately $295,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 25,272.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 12,636 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 54.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period.

About ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

