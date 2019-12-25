ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Shares Down 0.4%

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) traded down 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $60.49 and last traded at $60.60, 106,277 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $60.84.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 153.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter.

