ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE) Shares Down 1.1%

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE)’s stock price were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $84.81 and last traded at $84.81, approximately 468 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 14,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.72.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.441 per share. This is a boost from ProShares Ultra Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URE. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Real Estate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $571,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Real Estate by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Real Estate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000.

About ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE)

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

