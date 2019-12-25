ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL) Stock Price Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $57.41

ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.41 and traded as low as $55.50. ProShares UltraShort Gold shares last traded at $55.52, with a volume of 649 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.13.

In other news, insider Shorrocks Raymond acquired 54,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $58,151.50. Also, insider King David acquired 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.13 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its position in ProShares UltraShort Gold stock. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL) by 91.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,271 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 7.25% of ProShares UltraShort Gold worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL)

ProShares UltraShort Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of gold bullion as measured by the United States dollar p.m. fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying gold, but instead, will seek exposure to gold through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of gold to pursue their investment objective.

