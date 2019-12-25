Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Trading Up 12.1%

Prosus N.V. (OTCMKTS:PROSF) was up 12.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.14 and last traded at $74.14, approximately 20,028 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 11,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PROSF shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Prosus from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

Prosus Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PROSF)

Prosus N.V. engages international e-commerce and Internet businesses. It operates Internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, etail, travel, and other e-commerce. It has operations in China, India, Russia, Central and Eastern Europe, North America, Latin America, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

