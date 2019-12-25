PTON 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,372.00 (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 25th. In the last week, PTON has traded 13% lower against the dollar. PTON has a market cap of $565,429.00 and $5,372.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PTON token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Bittrex and IDCM.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013885 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00181637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.88 or 0.01184372 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000611 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025243 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00118378 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PTON Token Profile

PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,909,156,167 tokens. PTON’s official website is foresting.io. PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io.

PTON Token Trading

PTON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bittrex and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PTON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PTON using one of the exchanges listed above.

