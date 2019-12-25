QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuickLogic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

QUIK opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $38.34 million, a PE ratio of -27.07 and a beta of 0.28. QuickLogic has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $16.66.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.14. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 85.41% and a negative net margin of 144.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that QuickLogic will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUIK. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in QuickLogic by 38.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 41,219 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 5,419,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 731.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 66,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 58,438 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,167,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 385,317 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in QuickLogic by 797.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,131,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,005,247 shares in the last quarter. 19.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.