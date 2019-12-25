Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on QDEL. Craig Hallum upgraded Quidel from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Quidel in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Quidel from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quidel currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.00.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $73.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Quidel has a 12-month low of $44.57 and a 12-month high of $74.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $126.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Quidel will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Edward Keith Russell sold 15,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total transaction of $1,097,893.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ratan S. Borkar sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,625 shares of company stock worth $3,054,807. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 190.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Quidel by 300.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Quidel during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Quidel by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Quidel during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

