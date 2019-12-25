Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tilly’s (TLYS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Tilly’s (NYSE: TLYS):

12/18/2019 – Tilly’s was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

12/7/2019 – Tilly’s was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tilly’s, Inc. is a specialty retailer in the action sports industry selling clothing, shoes and accessories. The Company distributes t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, shorts, pants, jeans, sweaters, swimwear, shoes and accessories for men, women and kids through its website. It sells denim apparel and cologne for guys, boys and juniors and apparel, footwear and accessories for juniors and girls under RSQ, Full Tilt, Blue Crown and Infamous brand names. Tilly’s, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

12/6/2019 – Tilly’s was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Tilly’s, Inc. is a specialty retailer in the action sports industry selling clothing, shoes and accessories. The Company distributes t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, shorts, pants, jeans, sweaters, swimwear, shoes and accessories for men, women and kids through its website. It sells denim apparel and cologne for guys, boys and juniors and apparel, footwear and accessories for juniors and girls under RSQ, Full Tilt, Blue Crown and Infamous brand names. Tilly’s, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

12/5/2019 – Tilly’s had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

12/5/2019 – Tilly’s had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2019 – Tilly’s had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pivotal Research. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2019 – Tilly’s was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/3/2019 – Tilly’s was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tilly’s, Inc. is a specialty retailer in the action sports industry selling clothing, shoes and accessories. The Company distributes t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, shorts, pants, jeans, sweaters, swimwear, shoes and accessories for men, women and kids through its website. It sells denim apparel and cologne for guys, boys and juniors and apparel, footwear and accessories for juniors and girls under RSQ, Full Tilt, Blue Crown and Infamous brand names. Tilly’s, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.40. Tilly’s Inc has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $13.10. The company has a market cap of $360.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Get Tilly's Inc alerts:

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.19 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tilly’s Inc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLYS. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tilly’s by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,906,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,544,000 after acquiring an additional 520,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tilly’s by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,621,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after purchasing an additional 71,925 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 31.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,277,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after purchasing an additional 305,200 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 108.2% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,112,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 578,300 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 5.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 803,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 43,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.