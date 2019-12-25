Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Enbridge (ENB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Enbridge (TSE: ENB) recently:

12/20/2019 – Enbridge was given a new C$56.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$55.00 to C$56.00.

12/10/2019 – Enbridge had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a C$50.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2019 – Enbridge had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a C$54.00 price target on the stock.

11/25/2019 – Enbridge was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$54.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$50.00.

11/11/2019 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$54.00 to C$56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2019 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from C$46.00 to C$51.00.

Shares of TSE ENB opened at C$52.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$50.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$47.26. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of C$40.07 and a 1-year high of C$52.10. The firm has a market cap of $105.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$11.60 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2.6500001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.10%.

In other Enbridge news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 6,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$51.08 per share, with a total value of C$334,160.78. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 872,174 shares in the company, valued at C$44,550,037.40. Also, Senior Officer Bradley Francis Shamla sold 2,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.30, for a total transaction of C$120,000.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,177,455.50. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,790 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,860.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

